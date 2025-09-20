QPR v Stoke line-ups: Rangers unchanged, Smyth back in squad
QPR have an unchanged starting XI for this afternoon’s game at Loftus Road.
Paul Smyth, back in the squad after a recent injury, is on the bench.
QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Morrison, Mbengue, Norrington-Davies, Varane, Madsen, Saito, Vale, Burrell, Kone.
Subs: Hamer, Cook, Field, Kolli, Frey, Dembele, Smyth, Hayden, Morgan.
Stoke: Johansson, Tchamadeu, Lawal, Wilmot, Cresswell, Pearson, Rigo, Baker, Thomas, Manhoff, Mubama.
Subs: Bonham, Phillips, Talovierov, Bocat, Seko, Donley, Junho, Cisse, Bozenik.
