QPR v Sheffield Wednesday: Rangers make three changes
Olamide Shodipo has been given a starting place for QPR and there is also a recall for Conor Masterson.
Luke Amos is also back in the starting line-up. Todd Kane, Ilias Chair and Aramide Oteh drop to the bench.
It means Rangers will play without a recognised striker in the absence of the injured Jordan Hugill.
Bright Osayi-Samuel is set to play up front, supported by Shodipo and Ebere Eze.
QPR: Lumley, Kakay, Masterson, Barbet, Manning, Shodipo, Cameron, Ball, Amos, Eze, Osayi-Samuel.
Subs: Kelly, Kane, Oteh, Chair, Rangel, Gubbins, Clarke, Bettache.
11/07/2020 @ 4:57 pm
Rs are an embarrassment,the team plus the manager that condones this disgraceful performances should all be sacked. I will never come back to see this team under this management.