QPR v Sheffield Wednesday: Rangers make three changes



Olamide Shodipo has been given a starting place for QPR and there is also a recall for Conor Masterson.

Luke Amos is also back in the starting line-up. Todd Kane, Ilias Chair and Aramide Oteh drop to the bench.







It means Rangers will play without a recognised striker in the absence of the injured Jordan Hugill.

Bright Osayi-Samuel is set to play up front, supported by Shodipo and Ebere Eze.

QPR: Lumley, Kakay, Masterson, Barbet, Manning, Shodipo, Cameron, Ball, Amos, Eze, Osayi-Samuel.

Subs: Kelly, Kane, Oteh, Chair, Rangel, Gubbins, Clarke, Bettache.







