QPR v Sheffield United line-ups: No Westwood, Austin plays

Kieren Westwood misses out for QPR, so young goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney makes his second first-team appearance.

It means another young keeper, Harry Halwax, is among the substitutes.

Rangers are without Yoann Barbet. Charlie Austin starts up front.







QPR: Mahoney, Adomah, Sanderson, Dunne, McCallum, Field, Dozzell, Amos, Johansen, Chair, Austin.

Subs: Halwax, Kakay, Ball, Hendrick, Thomas, Dykes, Gray.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Osborn, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Stevens, Norwood, Fleck, Berge, Gibbs-White, Ndiaye.

Subs: A Davies, B Davies, Uremovic, Hourihane, Osula, Norrington-Davies, Jebbison.







