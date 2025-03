QPR v Sheffield United line-ups: Morgan and Colback start, Field out

Kieran Morgan is back in the QPR starting line-up for today’s game at Loftus Road.

Morgan and Jack Colback start in midfield, where Rangers are without Sam Field, who misses out with a knock.

Lucas Andersen, back in the squad after injury, is on the bench.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Edwards, Paal; Colback, Varane, Morgan; Yang, Chair, Frey.

Subs: Walsh, Morrison, Ashby, Dembele, Smyth, Lloyd, Fox. Andersen Saito.

Sheffield United: Cooper, Hamer, O’Hare, Burrows. Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Brereton Diaz, Souza, Campbell, Choudhury, Peck.

Subs: Davies, McCallum, Holding, Brewster, Moor, Rak-Sakyi, Cannon, Brooks, Seriki.