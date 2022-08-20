Willock back and scores – but QPR have to settle for point

QPR 1 Rotherham 1 33' Ogbene 43' Willock

Chris Willock scored on his return to the QPR side but they had to settle for a point.

Chiedozie Ogbene put Rotherham ahead at Loftus Road and they held on after Willock’s equaliser.

In-form striker Ogbene opened the scoring on 33 minutes with his fourth goal of the campaign.

Rangers failed to deal with Shane Ferguson’s free-kick from the left and Ogbene netted from near the edge of the six-yard box, sliding the ball into the far corner after his first effort was blocked.

But the combination of talisman Willock and fellow playmaker Ilias Chair, which is so crucial for Rangers, enabled them to hit back 10 minutes later.

Willock exchanged passes with Chair and held off two challenges before firing past keeper Viktor Johansson at the Swede’s near post.

Rotherham came under pressure early in the second half, with Chair shooting wide and Johansson saving efforts from Willock and Ethan Laird.

With the Millers standing firm and his side again struggling to create clear opportunities, R’s boss Mick Beale made a double substitution with 20 minutes remaining, sending on young striker Sinclair Armstrong along with Albert Adomah.

Armstrong has looked exciting during recent appearances as a substitute.

And the 19-year-old made an instant impact again, charging down the right and crossing low towards Chair, who was unable to make contact.

However, when a glorious chance to score his first League goal came his way, Armstrong could not take it.

Willock found space on the left and put him through on goal, but Armstrong could only tamely side-foot straight at Johansson.

QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dickie, Dunne, Paal, Johansen (Dozzell 56), Field, Willock (Shodipo 81), Roberts (Adomah 70), Chair, Dykes (Armstrong 70).

