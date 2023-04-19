QPR’s relegation worries increase after draw with Norwich

QPR 1 Norwich 1 9' Dykes 46' Idah

QPR’s relegation worries worsened after a draw at Loftus Road.

Lyndon Dykes’ ninth-minute goal put them ahead but Adam Idah, sent on as a half-time substitute, equalised in the first minute of the second half.

Rangers’ awful slide down the table continues. Fellow strugglers Cardiff won at Watford, while 10-man Reading drawing with Luton means Gareth Ainsworth’s side are now just a point above the bottom three – and face champions-elect Burnley on Saturday







They had lost 10 of their previous 12 league games, are now without a win in seven, have won just once in 20 since Boxing Day and have won just one of their 10 matches since Ainsworth took over as head coach.

Several of their players being unavailable for much of the season has been a key factor in their demise.

And it was a similar story as defender Jake Clarke-Salter, back in the side after a two-month absence, limped off in the second half with yet another apparent muscle injury.

QPR had conceded a goal in the opening 10 minutes in five of their previous six matches – but this time they got an early goal themselves.

Ilias Chair cut in from the left and lifted the ball towards Dykes, who controlled on his chest and fired past keeper Angus Gunn from near the edge of the six-yard box.

Rangers kept up the pressure and almost doubled their lead when Paal’s free-kick deflected off Norwich defender Jacob Sorensen and against the post.

The Canaries were struggling badly – and were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men when Isaac Hayden escaped with only a yellow card for a wild challenge on Andrew Drewe.

But having managed not to ship an early goal at the start, QPR conceded one in the first minute of the second half as Idah made an immediate impact.

After Gabriel Sara was palmed out by keeper Seny Dieng, Idah reacted quickly to the loose ball and followed up to score.

Both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances after that, although QPR substitute Luke Amos went close when he shot over.

QPR: Dieng, Drewe, Dunne, Clarke-Salter (Dickie 60), Paal, Field, Iroegbunam (Amos 69), Chair (Richards 90), Lowe, Dykes, Martin (Adomah 82).

Subs not used: Archer, Willock, Dixon-Bonner.







