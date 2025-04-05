Draw with Cardiff helps QPR’s limp towards safety

QPR 0

Cardiff 0

​QPR and Cardiff played out a goalless draw in a forgettable match between two struggling teams.

The Welsh side remain third from bottom of the table, while Rangers are now without a win in seven matches – a run which has included five defeats.

After a poor start to the season, an excellent spell in the middle of the campaign looks like being enough to keep QPR in the division.

Losing this game would have dragged Marti Cifuentes​’ side into real trouble, but the draw maintains a five-point gap between them and the relegation zone.

Cardiff are now unbeaten in three matches, ​having previously lost four in a row, but a rare victory in London, where they have won on just four of their past 42 league visits, would have been a massive boost to their chances of staying up​ – and piled huge pressure on QPR.

Both teams were understandably edgy in a game of few chances.

The hardworking Paul Smyth was at least lively for Rangers on the right flank.

Smyth had a left-footed strike pushed away by keeper Ethan Horvath early on and also set up a first-half chance for on-loan Tottenham youngster Yang Min-hyeok, who dragged his shot wide.

At the other end, Rubin Colwill went close when he fired a right-footed shot just wide of the target.

It was an otherwise dour first​ half, prompting Cardiff boss Omer Riza to make an attacking change at the interval, sending on striker Callum Robinson and winger Ollie Tanner along with defender Jesper Daland.

With the stand-off continuing, Cifuentes made a triple substitution of his own early in the second half, sending Karamoko Dembele and Australian forward Daniel Bennie on in place of Alfie Lloyd and the ineffective Min-hyeok​, and replacing Sam Field – back after injury – with Jonathan Varane in midfield.

Cardiff’s substitutes made more of an impact and the visitors enjoyed a decent spell, with Yousef Salech and Tanner shooting over, as QPR faded badly.

Rangers did manage a strong finish, though, with Smyth having another effort saved by Horvath late on, but they then had a major let-off when Robinson headed​ Will Fish’s cross over the bar.

And in stoppage time, Yakou Méïté had a great chance for Cardiff but headed over from Callum O’Dowda’s corner.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Edwards, Morrison, Paal; Colback, Field (Varane 54); Smyth, Andersen (Bennie 54), Yang (Morgan 61); Lloyd (Dembele 54).

Subs not used: Walsh, Madsen, Ashby, Fox, Sutton.








