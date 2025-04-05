QPR v Cardiff line-ups: Field, Yang, Lloyd and Morrison start for Rangers

The fit-again Sam Field is back in the QPR side and there are also recalls for Liam Morrison and Alfie Lloyd.

Lloyd leads the attack, with Michael Frey, Rayan Kolli and Zan Celar all still sidelined. Koki Saito is suspended.

There is also a starting place for Yang Min-hyeok, while Jack Colback is preferred to Jonathan Varane in midfield.

Morgan Fox and Karamoko Dembele are among those dropped to the bench. Youngster Emmerson Sutton is also among the Rangers substitutes.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Edwards, Morrison, Paal; Colback, Field; Smyth, Andersen, Yang; Lloyd.

Subs: Walsh, Madsen, Ashby, Fox, Bennie, Dembele, Sutton, Morgan, Varane.

Cardiff: Horvath, Rinomhota, Fish, Bagan, O’Dowda, Mannsverh, Colwill, Ashford, Alves, Davies, Salech.

Subs: Turner, Goutas, Daland, Turnbull, Tanner, Robertson, Meite, Robinson.







