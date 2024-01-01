QPR v Cardiff line-ups: Chair and Willock both out

QPR are without both Ilias Chair and Chris Willock for this afternoon’s vital game in the battle against relegation.

Chair went off injured during the second half of the draw at Ipswich, while Willock went off at half-time.

Steve Cook also went off during that game and misses out as well.

Lyndon Dykes is recalled and there is a starting place too for Ziyad Larkeche, with Kenneth Paal again operating in midfield.

Morgan Fox, back in the squad after injury, is on the bench,

QPR: Begovic, Cannon, Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Larkeche, Paal, Field, Dixon-Bonner, Dozzell, Smyth, Dykes.

Subs: Archer, Kolli, Kakay, Fox, Armstrong, Kelman, Adomah, Drewe, Pedder.

Cardiff: Alnwick, Ng, McGuinness, Goutas, Collins, Siopis, Wintle, Ralls, Meite, R Colwill, Etete.

Subs: Turner, Panzo, Adams, J Colwill, Evans, Tanner, Bowler, Igbo, Robinson.







