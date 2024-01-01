QPR v Cardiff player ratings

QPR’s relegation worries worsened as they suffered another defeat. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-1 loss to Cardiff.







Asmir Begovic: 5

Followed a recent blunder at Millwall with a similar error, flapping at a corner to present Cardiff with their winner.

Reggie Cannon: 6

Made mistakes, but was totally committed and tried to make things happen in an advanced role on the right-hand side.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Not been in good form and this was another shaky performance.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 6

Has quality and been more resilient this season. But he went off late on after seeming to pick up another injury, which is a potential concern.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Decent enough at left-back, defending well and getting forward. But his deliveries from set-pieces just aren’t good enough.

Sam Field: 5

Another previously influential player whose form has dipped badly. He was poor.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Struggled too in midfield but deserves some credit for not hiding and for continually looking to get on the ball.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6

Also showed some courage as he tried hard to make things happen. Seemed unfortunate to be taken off midway through the second half.

Paul Smyth: 7

Scored and in general he was lively and made an impact, but Rangers lost some momentum when he was moved from the right flank.

Ziyad Larkeche: 5

Deployed in an advanced role in the absence of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock. It didn’t work. And he was beaten in the air for the opening goal. Hooked at half-time.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Doesn’t carry enough of a threat even with Chair and Willock in the side, let alone without them. Made no impact at all up front.

Rayan Kolli: 7

Brought on at half-time, Kolli made a big impact by setting up the equaliser, only to pick up an injury and have to be replaced himself.

Albert Adomah: 6

Bizarrely featured in central midfield after coming on. He struggled there so was moved to the right flank, but that meant Rangers lost the threat posed by Smyth.







