QPR v Cardiff player ratings

QPR brushed aside Cardiff 3-0 at Loftus Road to go top of the Championship. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 7

Had next to nothing to do. Dealt with the rare Cardiff crosses into his box in confident fashion.







Ethan Laird: 8

Very steady presence on the right flank in a welcome return to the side. Continues to look a real class act when he gets on the ball going forward.

Leon Balogun: 8

Continues to keep Rob Dickie out of the side and on this performance it is hard to argue against it. Made some marauding runs from the back and was a huge physical presence.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 8

Kept the dangerous Callum Robinson quiet with a composed display. Won everything in the air and used the ball very well.

Kenneth Paal: 8

Scored his first ever Rangers goal with a perfectly-placed header at the back post. Another high quality display from a player that has really found his feet at Championship level.

Stefan Johansen: 8

With Cardiff reduced to 10 men in the first half the Rangers skipper took full advantage with a classy display in the middle of the park.

Sam Field: 8

A mighty display as Rangers dominated the midfield after Cardiff were reduced to 10 men. Won tackle after tackle and delivered a peach of a pass for Paal’s goal.

Tim Iroegbunum: 8

Recovered well from his disappointing showing at Luton with a strong display in midfield. Made several driving runs and was much more assured in possession and unlucky not to score when he burst into the box but his fierce shot went just wide.

Sinclair Armstrong: 8

An excellent first senior start for the teenager. Cardiff struggled to deal with his pace and power in the first half and he won the penalty after being caught in the box by Jack Simpson. Tired in the second half and deserved his standing ovation from the crowd as he left the field.

Ilias Chair: 8

Front and centre of everything good about Rangers in attack. Should have scored in the first half but shot wide when well placed. Atoned for that with a fine run and cross for Lyndon Dykes’ second goal and was a constant thorn in Cardiff’s side.

Lyndon Dykes: 8

Continued his good run of form with two first-half goals and also was unlucky to hit the bar after connecting with a deep ball from Chair. Looks much more confident in front of goal in what was another decent performance.

Luke Amos: 6

Added some extra legs in midfield in the second half as 10-man Cardiff struggled to deal with Rangers quick passing.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Like Amos, did well when he came on, played some nice passes and moved the ball efficiently.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Came on for a rare appearance in the final 20 minutes. Put himself about as Rangers tried hard to find a fourth goal.

Taylor Richards: 6

Some nice touches, including one outrageous nutmeg on a Cardiff midfielder. Will be better for the extra minutes in his legs as he builds up his fitness.

Osman Kakay: 6

Typically solid display down the right as Mick Beale rested Laird in the final 15 minutes.







