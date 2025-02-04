QPR v Blackburn: Dunne returns, Saito and Frey also start

Jimmy Dunne is back in the QPR side for tonight’s game at Loftus Road and there are also starting places for Koki Saito and Michael Frey.

Dunne missed Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Millwall amid interest in the defender from Sheffield United.

His return sees Morgan Fox drop to the bench along with Jonathan Varane and Alfie Lloyd.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Edwards, Paal; Field, Morgan; Smyth, Chair, Saito; Frey.

Subs: Walsh, Ashby, Fox, Morrison, Colback, Varane, Lloyd, Kolli, Min-Hyeok.







