QPR thumped at home again as relegation worries worsen

QPR 0 Coventry 3

QPR’s relegation worries worsened after another thumping defeat.

Viktor Gyokeres scored twice for Coventry at Loftus Road, where woeful Rangers suffered a third consecutive loss and 11th home defeat of a miserable campaign.

They have now lost seven and won just one of their nine matches since Gareth Ainsworth took over as head coach – and that is their only win in 20 matches in all competitions.







Shambolic defending and the consistent unavailability of several players have been major factors in their spectacular decline.

More recently, letting in early goals has been a problem as well – and for the fifth time in six matches they conceded in the opening 10 minutes.

Their awful defending was evident again as left-back Kenneth Paal was nudged off the ball in the middle of the pitch and Gustavo Hamer carved open Rangers with a simple pass to his right to Gyokeres, who slotted past keeper Seny Dieng.

Rangers have struggled to create chances during their appalling run, particularly since Ainsworth’s appointment resulted in a much more direct style of play.

They did go close with a couple of free-kicks from Ilias Chair before the interval, the first whizzing over and the second – the final kick of the half – bringing a brilliant save from Ben Wilson.

Keeper Wilson was called into action again early in the second half, stopping a powerful strike from Sam Field as QPR searched in vain for an equaliser.

They were unable to maintain that pressure and faded even more after Chair was taken off – a substitution which seemed to surprise the Rangers playmaker and certainly annoyed the home crowd.

Although Wilson’s two fine saves were crucial in helping Coventry pick up a first win in four matches, they were otherwise comfortable.

The Sky Blues always looked a threat on the counter-attack and got the all-important second goal with four minutes remaining.

Gyokeres sped down the left and found Tyler Walker, who was unable to apply the finish but managed to tee up the Hamer, who netted at the second attempt after his first effort had been saved by Dieng.

And worse followed for Rangers two minutes later, when the outstanding Hamer drifted down the left and set up Gyokeres, who fired in off the post – his 21st goal of the season.

QPR: Dieng; Dunne (Laird 73), Dickie, Balogun, Paal; Adomah (Willock 72), Dozzell (Johansen 81), Field, Chair (Richards 65); Dykes, Martin (Lowe 72).

Subs not used: Archer, Roberts.







