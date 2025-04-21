QPR v Swansea player ratings

QPR lost 2-1 to Swansea at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Paul Nardi: 6

Produced a couple of saves but sometimes needs to be more assertive when the ball’s in the box.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Beaten in the build-up to the second goal. Not his best performance by a long way – and had a decent late chance with a header.

Liam Morrison: 6

Solid again. Has made an impact since coming into the side and this was the first time Rangers have lost a match he started.

Morgan Fox: 5

Unfortunate when he attempted to clear a ball into the box only to shin it into his own net. But overall he was unconvincing.

Harrison Ashby: 6

Picked up a yellow card for a silly foul but generally did a decent job at left-back in place of Kenneth Paal before making way for the Dutchman early in the second half.

Ronnie Edwards: 6

Played in midfield and did pretty well. A couple of timely interventions protected the back four.

Jack Colback: 6

Had a solid game. Missed a half-chance when he volleyed over late on.

Yang Min-hyeok: 5

Has run hot and cold since his loan move and was poor in this game, offering very little going forward and absolutely nothing in terms of defensive cover on the left.

Lucas Andersen: 5

Ineffective before being taken off early in the second half.

Nicolas Madsen: 6

A lovely pass to set up Rangers’ goal but was otherwise a passenger.

Rayan Kolli: 5

Struggled up front and was replaced in the second half.

Michael Frey: 6

Clearly not fully fit but offered a much-needed presence up front after his introduction.

Kenneth Paal: 6

OK after coming on.

Emmerson Sutton: 6

Lively after being brought on for his senior debut midway through the second half.

Karamoko Demeble: 7

Scored with a well-taken goal, firing home at the near post after being put through by Madsen.

Ilias Chair: 6

Made a welcome return from injury. Delivered the ball in for Dunne’s late header.