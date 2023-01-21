QPR v Swansea player ratings

QPR were pegged back by a late Swansea equaliser to be held to a 1-1 draw at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.







Seny Dieng: 6

Had very little to do throughout but found himself picking the ball out of the back of net when Jay Fulton’s shot found the bottom corner.

Ethan Laird: 6

Asked plenty of questions early in the game by Ryan Manning and Liam Cullen down the Rangers’ right but did well. Forced off with a hamstring injury 10 minutes before half-time and was sorely missed.

Rob Dickie: 7

A better display from the big centre-back. Stepped up well on more than one occasion to win possession and break up Swansea’s patient approach. Loose in possession at times though.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Played well at the heart of defence, winning plenty of headers and used the ball efficiently. Made some important challenges as Swansea pressed for an unlikely winner late in the game.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Another solid display from the Dutchman, who was very strong down the left. Good in possession and very strong defensively.

Tim Iroegbunam: 7

Was excellent for 70 minutes but visibly tired in the second half. Played a key role in the Rangers goal and broke up play much better than he did at Reading. However, he almost gave away a goal when he lost the ball in his own box late in the game and really should have been taken off earlier than the 88th minute.

Sam Field: 7

A reliable presence in the middle to the park but appeared to be struggling with an injury he picked up early in the second half but managed to see out the game.

Tyler Roberts: 8

Probably his best game in a QPR shirt. Set up the goal for Jamal Lowe with an excellent run and pass. Delivered a fine cross that the on-loan Bournemouth forward side-footed on to the bar.

Jamal Lowe: 7

Scored his first gaol for the club with a super finish but should have wrapped the game up when he was one-on-one in the box with just Andy Fisher to beat, but he shot straight at the keeper having earlier hit the bar.

Ilias Chair: 6

A frustrating day for the Moroccan playmaker. Once again guilty of over-playing at times and it seemed every attempted cross or shot into the box was blocked by a Swansea body.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Was sick at half-time and forced to leave the field midway through the second half and his absence was sorely felt in both boxes and Rangers lost their shape and Swansea got back into the game.

Osman Kakay: 6

Came on for Laird before the break and put in a fine cross that almost led to a goal. Has to take some blame for the Swansea equaliser when his poor header gave possession straight back to the visitors.

Chris Willock: 6

Came on for Dykes and showed some nice flashes but was unable to help fashion the crucial second goal that would have sealed a much-needed three points for his side.









