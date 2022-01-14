QPR striker Kelman rejoins Gillingham

QPR striker Charlie Kelman has returned on loan to Gillingham until the end of the season following the decision of the League One strugglers to part company with manager Steve Evans.

Kelman returned early from his spell with the Gills after being frozen out by Evans, but caretaker boss Steve Lovell this week asked the club if they would allow the 20-year-old to return to Priestfield.







“The change in manager has meant there is a new chance for Charlie to spend some time with Gillingham and hopefully get some match minutes,” QPR boss Mark Warburton told the club’s official website.

“The club got in touch and expressed a desire to take Charlie back on loan. Charlie was keen on the move and hopefully it is one that will suit all parties.

“From our point of view, we want Charlie to get some valuable game time and that’s what he will be looking to do there between now and the end of the season.

“Hopefully this proves to be a win-win for all concerned.”







