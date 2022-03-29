QPR striker Dykes returns to action for Scotland

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes played almost half an hour for Scotland on his return from a hamstring injury which has forced him to miss the past seven games for his club.

Dykes had not played since the 2-0 defeat by Millwall last month but was brought on as a second-half substitute in Scotland’s friendly with Austria.

He was originally not expected to feature for Scotland when manager Steve Clarke named the 26-year-old in his squad two weeks ago.

But after training with QPR he linked up with his national team, who let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2.

Dykes is expected to be in the R’s squad for this weekend’s derby against Fulham.







