QPR v Stoke player ratings

Asmir Begovic: 6

Could do little about both Stoke goals and dealt competently with everything that came his way from the visitors.

Osman Kakay: 6

Steady in the right-back role and did nothing wrong. However, the introduction of Reggie Cannon midway through the second half in place of Kakay improved Rangers immeasurably.

Steve Cook: 6

Won a penalty after going down under Enda Stevens’ challenge as he attempted to meet an Ilias Chair cross. Sat off Wouter Burger for Stoke’s second goal, allowing the Dutchman to finish magnificently. Otherwise solid.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Another game where the Irish defender never looked comfortable. Bypassed too easily in a breakaway attack that led to Stoke’s equaliser and although his commitment and attitude is not in question, like Kakay, Rangers looked better when he was replaced, in his case by Jake Clarke-Salter.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Tested in the first half as Stoke tried to overload the left side of Rangers’ defence and had some joy on more than one occasion. Better in the second half and finished the game playing in centre midfield. Like at Norwich on Saturday, his corners left a lot to be desired.

Sam Field: 6

Had his hands full in the middle of midfield against a decent Stoke engine room that had the upper hand for much of the game. Has an uncanny knack of being in the right place at the right time to snuff out danger. Substituted in the second half for Charlie Kelman.

Jack Colback: 5

Looked off the pace for much of the game and allowed Burger to waltz past him for Stoke’s second goal and failed to clear the corner for Stoke’s equaliser. Once again picked up a needless booking – his seventh in just 12 appearances. Taken off by boss Marti Cifuentes late in the game for Ziyed Larkeche – a move that proved to be decisive.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6

Another encouraging display from the former Arsenal and Liverpool youngster, who has gone from bench warmer under Gareth Ainsworth to starting three of Cifuentes’ first four matches. Always wants the ball and plays in a positive fashion. Tired in the second half and was replaced by Chris Willock.

Ilias Chair: 7

Hit the post with a strike from distance and produced a perfect cross to win the early penalty. Still at times guilty of trying to do too much, but looks a player reborn following the change of manager and approach.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Calling the Scotland forward’s performance a mixed bag would be an understatement. Held his nerve to convert the penalty but then missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time when he sat Bonham down when clean through on goal, only to shoot straight at the goalkeeper. Less than a minute later he lost his man at the corner for Stoke’s first goal, but scored with a high-class finish to make it 2-2.

Paul Smyth: 7

Included in the side to add some pace to the Rangers attack and it paid off as Stoke struggled to contain him. This showed to good effect when Stevens was given a second yellow card for pulling Smyth’s shirt as he rolled past him. But for all of his enthusiastic attacking endeavours, he needs to improve on his final ball, which was lacking.

Chris Willock: 7

Introduced midway through the second half in a proactive change by Cifuentes. Looked like it may be a fleeting appearance as he pulled up worryingly clutching his calf, but he played through it and was a major factor in grinding out the victory. Delivered a peach of cross for Dykes’ second goal and then sealed the win with a fine finish.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

Was excellent after his introduction and a real sign of his talent if he can stay fit for longer than two matches. Used the ball really well and won a magnificent header minutes after his introduction on the halfway line to set up a Rangers attack.

Reggie Cannon: 7

Was such a noticeable upgrade at right-back after being introduced off the bench. Looked a real threat when he got forward and has to be in the starting line-up against Preston on Friday.

Charlie Kelman: 6

Did well when he was introduced. Never stopped running as he hustled and harried the Stoke defenders and it was his good work in wining the ball that released Willock to score Rangers’ fourth goal.

Ziyad Larkeche: 7

