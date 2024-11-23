QPR v Stoke player ratings
QPR remain bottom of the Championship and still without a home win this season after a 1-1 draw with Stoke. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Paul Nardi: 7
Continues to impress. Produced a fine save to tip Tom Cannon’s shot onto the post and prevent Stoke retaking the lead.
Jimmy Dunne: 5
Always committed, but made a terrible mistake for the goal for Stoke, who scored after the defender had given the ball away. It knocked the stuffing out of Rangers after they had made a decent start.
Steve Cook: 7
Again calm and composed at the back for Rangers.
Liam Morrison: 7
Fit again after injury and produced an encouraging full league debut for the club.
Harrison Ashby: 6
Previously struggled as a makeshift left-back but fared better this time – and almost scored when a firm strike was tipped onto the post by keeper Viktor Johansson.
Sam Field: 6
Back in midfield after filling in at centre-back. Was decent enough and had an attempt on goal saved.
Jonathan Varane: 6
Continues to improve after a difficult start to his Rangers career. One excellent first-half challenge was a highlight, but his subsequent failure to shift the ball forwards underlined an apparent weakness in his game.
Paul Smyth: 6
Lively, and won a penalty, but missed chances by blasting over on three occasions. His lack of composure can be frustrating.
Nicolas Madsen: 7
A pretty good showing from the Dane – certainly a major improvement on some of his previous performances. Produced some nice passes, including one to set up a great chance for Smyth. His display made it even more inexplicable that Madsen, with a 100% penalties record, did not take Rangers’ penalty.
Koki Saito: 7
Bright on the flank, where he was always a problem for Stoke.
Zan Celar: 5
Still yet to score for Rangers and his missed penalty, which he dragged hopelessly wide, summed up another awful showing.
Alfie Lloyd: 6
Energetic and in general offered so much more than Celar after coming on for him. Unlucky when denied by a late Johansson save.
Keiran Morgan: 6
Also offered some much-needed energy after his introduction.
Kenneth Paal: 6
Made a welcome return after injury when he was introduced as a second-half substitute.