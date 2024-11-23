QPR v Stoke player ratings

QPR remain bottom of the Championship and still without a home win this season after a 1-1 draw with Stoke. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Paul Nardi: 7

Continues to impress. Produced a fine save to tip Tom Cannon’s shot onto the post and prevent Stoke retaking the lead.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Always committed, but made a terrible mistake for the goal for Stoke, who scored after the defender had given the ball away. It knocked the stuffing out of Rangers after they had made a decent start.

Steve Cook: 7

Again calm and composed at the back for Rangers.

Liam Morrison: 7

Fit again after injury and produced an encouraging full league debut for the club.

Harrison Ashby: 6

Previously struggled as a makeshift left-back but fared better this time – and almost scored when a firm strike was tipped onto the post by keeper Viktor Johansson.

Sam Field: 6

Back in midfield after filling in at centre-back. Was decent enough and had an attempt on goal saved.

Jonathan Varane: 6

Continues to improve after a difficult start to his Rangers career. One excellent first-half challenge was a highlight, but his subsequent failure to shift the ball forwards underlined an apparent weakness in his game.

Paul Smyth: 6

Lively, and won a penalty, but missed chances by blasting over on three occasions. His lack of composure can be frustrating.

Nicolas Madsen: 7

A pretty good showing from the Dane – certainly a major improvement on some of his previous performances. Produced some nice passes, including one to set up a great chance for Smyth. His display made it even more inexplicable that Madsen, with a 100% penalties record, did not take Rangers’ penalty.

Koki Saito: 7

Bright on the flank, where he was always a problem for Stoke.

Zan Celar: 5

Still yet to score for Rangers and his missed penalty, which he dragged hopelessly wide, summed up another awful showing.

Alfie Lloyd: 6

Energetic and in general offered so much more than Celar after coming on for him. Unlucky when denied by a late Johansson save.

Keiran Morgan: 6

Also offered some much-needed energy after his introduction.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Made a welcome return after injury when he was introduced as a second-half substitute.







