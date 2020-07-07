QPR are considering signing Austrian midfielder Stefan Schwab, according to the Daily Mail.

Schawb, 29, is among a number of players Rangers have been linked with ahead of next season.







He is likely to be available on a free transfer as he is out of contract and has not signed a new deal with Rapid.

The Mail say Bristol City and Blackburn are also interested in the player and that there is interest too from clubs in Italy and Germany.

Is there anything in it?

QPR were made aware of Schwab’s availability this summer as he is seemingly keen to move to England and his representatives have been looking to drum up interest among Championship sides.

Several clubs have therefore been informed that he is available on a free transfer.

A Rangers scout watched a match Schwab featured in for Rapid Vienna earlier in the season.







