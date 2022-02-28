QPR complete signing of youngster Flaherty

QPR have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Stan Flaherty on a contract until the end of the season.

West London Sport revealed that Rangers were set to snap up the 20-year-old following his release by Newcastle, who signed him from Arsenal two years ago.

Flaherty will initially play for Rangers’ Under-23 side.







He could make his debut for them in a match against Millwall at Wealdstone on Tuesday afternoon.

Flaherty spent seven years at Arsenal and joined Newcastle after West Ham had also shown interest in him.







