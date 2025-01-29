QPR confirm signing of Yang on loan from Tottenham

QPR have completed the signing of South Korean winger Yang Min-hyeok on loan from Tottenham for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old arrived at Spurs last month – a deal was agreed during the summer for him to move to north London in January from Gangwon FC.

Spurs are keen for him to get first-team experience as quickly as possible and he has immediately been made available for a loan move to Championship.

He is primarily a right winger but can play on either flank.







