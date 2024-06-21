QPR complete signing of defender Friel on four-year deal

QPR have completed the signing of teenage defender Rocco Friel.

The out-of-contract 17-year-old has moved to west London from Hearts, where he rejected offers of a new deal.

He has signed a four-year contract with the R’s, who identified him as a potential signing towards the end of last season. He will initially play for the club’s development side.

Friel, a Scotland Under-17 international, is primarily a right-back but can also play as a wing-back or in midfield.

He was at Rangers before leaving the Glasgow club to join Hearts in 2021.







