QPR see off Livingston in friendly

Managerless QPR returned to action for the first time since Mick Beale quit the club for Glasgow Rangers with a 2-1 friendly win over Livingston.

In a low-key behind-closed-doors encounter at Loftus Road, Rangers took the lead after just 12 minutes when Taylor Richards’ delightful through-ball from inside his own half was finished well by Sinclair Armstrong.

The Scottish Premier League side had a decent chance to level the scores on the half-hour mark but keeper Murphy Mahoney did well to block Dylan Bahamboula’s close-range effort.

Macauley Bonne doubled the lead after Ethan Laird won the ball deep in his own half and found Andre Dozzell, who laid the ball off to the impressive Richards with the former Charlton man slotting from home his first-time pass.

Interim boss Paul Hall made nine changes at half-time with Lyndon Dykes coming on against his old side on the hour-mark with former Liverpool midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner featuring for the first time since he signed for the club.

Livingston pulled a goal back in the final 10 minutes when Niko Hamalainen was easily deceived by Andrew Shinnie’s dummy and Joel Nouble side-footed past Mahoney.

QPR: Mahoney, Laird (Kakay 45), Dunne (Masterson 45), Clarke-Salter (Hawkins 45), Paal (Hamalainen 45), Field (Dixon-Bonner 45), Iroegbunam (Aoraha 45), Dozzell (Thomas 45), Richards (Adomah 45), Bonne (Shodipo), Armstrong (Dykes 58).

Subs not used: Walsh.







