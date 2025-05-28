QPR say talks are ongoing with Dunne

QPR say discussions are ongoing with Jimmy Dunne, Morgan Fox, Jack Colback and Lucas Andersen.

The contracts of all four players expire this summer.

Rangers tried to renew Dunne’s contract earlier in the season and blocked a move to Sheffield United during the January transfer window.

West London Sport had revealed that the Blades were looking to sign Dunne, who joined QPR from Burnley during the summer of 2021.

The Yorkshire club are now expected to look to sign him on a free transfer.

Rangers on Tuesday confirmed the departure of Kenneth Paal, whose contract also expires this summer.

West London Sport revealed earlier this month that an option to extend Michael Frey’s contract was being taken up and that a new deal has been offered to Paul Smyth, whose current contract expires next year.