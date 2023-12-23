QPR v Southampton player ratings
QPR remain in the Championship relegation zone after a 1-0 defeat by Southampton at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Asmir Begovic: 7
Continued his impressive recent form with a couple of excellent saves.
Reggie Cannon: 6
Mainly did well at right-back – a great challenge on Samuel Edozie was a highlight – but was at fault for the goal, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis getting away from him to score.
Jake Clarke-Salter: 6
Mainly solid, but a dismal misplaced pass late on almost led to a second Southampton goal.
Jimmy Dunne: 6
Also looked shaky late in the game as the visitors counter-attacked, having been OK up to that point.
Kenneth Paal: 7
Produced a brilliant first-half challenge to thwart Will Smallbone and, having been effective at left-back, did a decent job when moved into midfield too.
Sam Field: 6
Isn’t in great form at the moment but always works hard and does the basics well.
Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6
Enthusiastic and has ability, but is still finding his feet at first-team level. Sent a first-half shot over the bar.
Andre Dozzell: 6
Worked hard and covered plenty of ground without having a major impact on the game. Needlessly gave away the free-kick which led to the goal.
Ilias Chair: 8
Excellent, especially in the first half, when he caused James Bree problems. Set up a couple of chances and almost scored with an audacious effort from near the halfway line.
Chris Willock: 6
Looked a threat at times but drifted in and out of the game. Went off injured in the second half, which is a potential worry ahead of some crucial matches.
Lyndon Dykes: 6
Tried to cover ground and link play, but there’s no getting away from the fact that Rangers’ lack of firepower is a problem.
Ziyad Larkeche: 6
Came on midway through the second half but didn’t make much of an impact. Neither did Rangers’ later substitutes.