QPR v Southampton player ratings

QPR remain in the Championship relegation zone after a 1-0 defeat by Southampton at Loftus Road. Here's how we rated each Rangers player.







Asmir Begovic: 7

Continued his impressive recent form with a couple of excellent saves.

Reggie Cannon: 6

Mainly did well at right-back – a great challenge on Samuel Edozie was a highlight – but was at fault for the goal, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis getting away from him to score.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 6

Mainly solid, but a dismal misplaced pass late on almost led to a second Southampton goal.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Also looked shaky late in the game as the visitors counter-attacked, having been OK up to that point.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Produced a brilliant first-half challenge to thwart Will Smallbone and, having been effective at left-back, did a decent job when moved into midfield too.

Sam Field: 6

Isn’t in great form at the moment but always works hard and does the basics well.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6

Enthusiastic and has ability, but is still finding his feet at first-team level. Sent a first-half shot over the bar.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Worked hard and covered plenty of ground without having a major impact on the game. Needlessly gave away the free-kick which led to the goal.

Ilias Chair: 8

Excellent, especially in the first half, when he caused James Bree problems. Set up a couple of chances and almost scored with an audacious effort from near the halfway line.

Chris Willock: 6

Looked a threat at times but drifted in and out of the game. Went off injured in the second half, which is a potential worry ahead of some crucial matches.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Tried to cover ground and link play, but there’s no getting away from the fact that Rangers’ lack of firepower is a problem.

Ziyad Larkeche: 6

Came on midway through the second half but didn't make much of an impact. Neither did Rangers' later substitutes.








