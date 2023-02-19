QPR sack Critchley after disastrous two-month reign

QPR have sacked Neil Critchley little more than two months after installing him as head coach.

Critchley has been dismissed following Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Middlesbrough – Rangers’ third defeat in a row and fourth in five matches.

His assistants Iain Brunskill and Mike Garrity, who joined the club after his appointment, have also left.







Critchley was at the helm for only 12 matches and presided over just one win – an away victory at Preston in his first match in the job.

He arrived in the wake of Michael Beale quitting for Glasgow Rangers after just 22 games as R’s boss.

An awful run which began under Beale has seen QPR win just of one of their past 18 matches, sliding from top of the Championship to 17th in the table, just eight points above the relegation zone.







