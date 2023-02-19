QPR sack Critchley after disastrous two-month reign
QPR have sacked Neil Critchley little more than two months after installing him as head coach.
Critchley has been dismissed following Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Middlesbrough – Rangers’ third defeat in a row and fourth in five matches.
His assistants Iain Brunskill and Mike Garrity, who joined the club after his appointment, have also left.
Critchley was at the helm for only 12 matches and presided over just one win – an away victory at Preston in his first match in the job.
He arrived in the wake of Michael Beale quitting for Glasgow Rangers after just 22 games as R’s boss.
An awful run which began under Beale has seen QPR win just of one of their past 18 matches, sliding from top of the Championship to 17th in the table, just eight points above the relegation zone.
T Block Dave
19/02/2023 @ 7:11 pm
It’s a results business first and foremost, no results and he had to go. Yes the support want entertaining football, but a score, park the bus and win ugly mentality should have been the priority. The dressing room hasn’t been right since the Fleetwood disaster in my view. His on camera interviews were flat, devoid of passion, even anger. You can motivate players to play for you when you look scared of your own shadow. He may well have all the coaching badges going, and be a decent tactician, but a man manager he ain’t. Who we get now is a lottery, but please not the Welsh Cry Baby from the scum up the road !