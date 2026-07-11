QPR reject new approach for Varane

St Etienne have made another offer for QPR midfielder Jonathan Varane.

It is the third transfer window in a row that the French club have made an approach for Varane.

Rangers have once again rejected the bid.

It remains to be seen whether St Etienne increase their offer for the Lille-born 24-year-old, who moved to west London from Spanish club Sporting Gijon two years ago.

Varane has made 75 Championship appearances for the R’s, scoring once.