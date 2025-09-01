QPR pursuing late deal for Edwards

QPR are looking to agree a deal to take Ronnie Edwards back to the club in the final hours of the transfer window.

The defender, 22, impressed while on loan from Southampton during the second half of last season.

Since then Rangers have been lining up a move for Edwards, who is keen to return to Loftus Road.

Throughout the summer there has been an expectation on all sides that were an agreement for Edwards to be reached it would be likely to happen late in the window, which closes at 7pm today.

Southampton recently turned down an offer from the R’s, but negotiations have continued. Another loan deal has also been discussed.

Edwards is a popular figure among QPR fans but has dropped in the pecking order of Saints centre-backs.

He has made four appearances for Southampton this season, two of which were in the Carabao Cup.