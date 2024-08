QPR are looking to agree a deal to sign Danish midfielder Nicolas Madsen from Belgian club Westerlo.

Madsen, 24, has been a target for Coventry City but Rangers have also made an approach for him.

Head coach Marti Cifuentes wants the club to bring in at least one midfielder before the transfer window closes and a number of possible signings have been lined up.

Madsen, who joined Westerlo from FC Midtjylland in 2022, is keen to move to England.