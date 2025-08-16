QPR punished for poor defending in defeat at Watford

Watford 2 Kjerrumgaard (19′, 23′) QPR 1 Morgan (45’+4)



QPR are still waiting for their first win under Julien Stephan after being beaten by Watford.

Kieran Morgan gave Rangers hope with a thumping strike in first-half stoppage time after Luca Kjerrumgaard had scored twice for the Hornets, who ended the match with 10 men after Imran Louza was sent off in the final couple of minutes for a crude challenge on Jonathan Varane.

Morgan, again playing as a makeshift right-back, scored with a brilliant effort from near the edge of the penalty area.

But the visitors were unable to find an equaliser – new signing Richard Kone went close – and ultimately paid the price for conceding two sloppy goals in the space of four first-half minutes.

Kjerrumgaard slotted past keeper Joe Walsh after being set up by Nestory Irankunda and then headed in from close range after being found by Louza’s cross.

Kone, signed from Wycombe this week, almost scored a couple of minutes after coming on for his debut – the striker’s flick from Ilias Chair’s corner was cleared off the line by Marc Bola.

Sam Field also had a chance to level late on but fired wide after being set up by young left-back Esquerdinha.

QPR: Walsh; Morgan, Cook, Morrison, Mbengue (Esquerdinha 61); Madsen (Varane 61), Field; Smyth (Kolli 45), Chair, Dembele (Celar 81); Burrell (Kone 70).

Subs: Nardi, Adamson, Bennie, Vale.