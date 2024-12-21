QPR v Preston player ratings

​Jimmy Dunne scored a 90th-minute winner as QPR came from behind to beat Preston and extend their unbeaten run to seven matches. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-1 victory at Loftus Road.







Paul Nardi: 6

Always looked solid and was well protected by his defence – even after Steve Cook went off.

Jimmy Dunne: 9

Superb. Continues to make the best of playing at right-back, showing a desire to get forward along with excellent defending. Was an aerial presence in both boxes and went close to scoring before playing a key role in Rangers’ equaliser by combining with Paul Smyth – before topping all that by showing fantastic determination to get to Ilias Chair’s cross and head in a late winner.

Steve Cook: 6

So unlucky when his injury led to Preston scoring. The last thing Rangers need is to be without their influential captain for a long period.

Liam Morrison: 7

Did well after moving across to a more right-sided role after Cook’s injury. Is proving to be a very good signing.

Kenneth Paal: 8

Poor to begin with, and missed a great chance when he hit the bar, but radically improved after that and was excellent on the left.

Jonathan Varane: 7

Battled, protected the defence really well and produced a couple of key interceptions. Not always the best going forward, but does the defensive side of the game very well.

Sam Field: 7

Missed a good chance to score in the second half but his overall performance was very good. A calm head in midfield as Rangers fought back after the major setback of losing Cook and conceding a goal.

Kieran Morgan: 8

A cracking display from the young midfielder. He served up a number of quality balls into the box, was always keen to have possession and worked tirelessly off the ball as well.

Paul Smyth: 8

Perhaps Smyth’s best-ever game for QPR. He was a livewire on the right, set up Rangers’ equaliser after combining with Dunne, and was a threat throughout.

Koki Saito: 7

Struggled in the first half but stuck with it and was more effective as the game went on.

Rayan Kolli: 8

Scored the all-important equaliser – his third goal in his past four appearances – and overall his energy and craft up front gave Rangers a cutting edge they’ve lacked for much of the season.

Morgan Fox: 8

Came on in difficult circumstances, replacing the injured Cook and short of match action having himself recently been injured, but Fox showed his experience and delivered the kind of assured performance Rangers badly needed him to.

Ilias Chair: 7

Looked encouragingly sharp after his second-half introduction – and set up the winner by crossing for Dunne.

Michael Frey: 6

Also back from injury and looked lively when he too came off the bench.







