QPR players will take knee before Millwall game

QPR players will take a knee before Tuesday’s game at Millwall.

It comes after Millwall fans booed when their players took a knee moments before their side’s game against Derby on Saturday.







Players, officials and staff at Premier League and EFL games have been taking a knee since football restarted in June as a gesture of support for the Black Lives Matter movement for racial equality.

QPR previously hit back at criticism after their players did not take a knee.

The club’s stance has been set out by director of football Les Ferdinand, who said the impact of taking a knee “has now been diluted” and that actions to address racism rather than gestures were needed.

Ferdinand’s comments were cited by the Millwall Supporters Club in a statement defending the actions of Lions fans, who were attending a match for the first time since supporters returned to games following the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, QPR players will take a knee prior to the London derby at The Den in order to make it clear they support the anti-racism sentiment.

“In light of certain events, we’ll stand solidly behind the cause,” said Rangers manager Mark Warburton.

“Our players will take the knee tomorrow night. We will show solidarity because we will not tolerate any form of discrimination.”







