QPR pair battling to be fit for Preston clash

Sinclair Armstrong and Andre Dozzell are battling to be fit for Friday night’s Championship clash against Preston at Deepdale.

The pair missed Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Stoke with Armstrong aggravating a thigh issue during the warm-up and Dozzell sitting out the match due to a minor knock picked up in training on Monday.







Dozzell returned to training on Thursday and is expected to make the trip to the north-west, but Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes said Armstrong would need pass a fitness test if he was to be involved against North End.

“He got a bit of feeling in his thigh since he came back from the international break with Ireland and unfortunately it hasn’t got any better and during the warm-up he felt he wasn’t ready,” Cifuentes said.

“The doctors are working with him and will give me some news soon hopefully.”

Cifuentes secured his first win since replacing Gareth Ainsworth earlier this month against the Potters and said he was pleased with the contributions made from the substitutes’ bench with Chris Willock, Reggie Cannon, Jake Clarke-Salter, Ziyad Larkeche and Charlie Kelman all playing significant roles after being introduced from the bench.

“It was very pleasing, all the credit to them because they are there showing not only great commitment but playing at a good level,” he said.

“I speak a lot with the players not only about the game but about how in this extremely long league season everybody will have a moment.

“It is what I call the bench impact and I like having players on the bench who understand what I need them to do.

“There was Charlie and Ziyad but also Jake who played at a really high level and Chrissy who scored his goal.

“Everybody needs to contribute.”







