QPR out of relegation zone after beating Rotherham

QPR 2 Rotherham 1 7' Eaves 61' Smyth 75' Willock

QPR came from behind to beat fellow strugglers Rotherham and climb out of the Championship relegation zone.

Tom Eaves’ early goal gave the division’s bottom side hope of a first away win since November 2022.

But the hosts turned it around in the second half, with Paul Smyth equalising before Chris Willock’s 75th-minute strike secured three priceless points.

After Ilias Chair’s diagonal ball was cut out and Sam Nombe’s flick left the QPR defence flat-footed, Eaves got away from Jake Clarke-Salter and looped his finish over keeper Asmir Begovic.

Chair featured despite reports he faces a year in prison after being found guilty in Belgium of assaulting a man and breaking his skull with a rock. QPR issued a statement on Friday insisting “legal proceeding is yet to reach its conclusion” regarding the assault charge.

The Morocco international is a key player for Rangers and was involved in many of their brightest moments – but it was half-time substitute Smyth who hauled them level on 61 minutes, collecting Willock’s pass and firing into the far corner of the net.

Willock then collected Chair’s pass and thumped in an unstoppable shot from near the edge of the penalty area.

QPR: Begovic; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal (Larkeche 84); Colback, Hayden (Field 45), Hodge (Smyth 45); Chair (Andersen 90), Willock; Frey (Dykes 84).

Subs not used: Archer, Cannon, Fox, Armstrong.







