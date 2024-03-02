QPR move further away from drop zone with superb win at Leicester
QPR moved three places clear of the relegation zone with a brilliant away victory against the Championship leaders.
After Ilias Chair’s opener, Sinclair Armstrong doubled the lead with an emphatic strike just after coming on as a substitute.
And resolute Rangers held on after Ben Nelson pulled a goal back.
It was their third win in a row – and Leicester’s third straight defeat.
They went ahead when Chris Willock found Lyndon Dykes, who squared the ball for Chair to finish at the far post.
Armstrong thumped in the all-important second after being teed up by Sam Field’s knock-down.
Nelson tucked away the loose ball after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s strike was well saved by Asmir Begovic.
QPR: Begovic; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Field, Hayden; Willock (Fox 72), Chair, Andersen (Smyth 56); Dykes (Armstrong 56).
Subs not used: Walsh, Cannon, Dixon-Bonner, Larkeche, Hodge, Frey.
angryoap
02/03/2024 @ 6:34 pm
Looks like they have finally bought into the Marty philosophy and are now playing like they actually believe in themselves – just like the sides we all knew so well of old. Well done, I expected a drubbing.