QPR move further away from drop zone with superb win at Leicester

Leicester 1 QPR 2 38' Chair 57' Armstrong 60' Nelson

QPR moved three places clear of the relegation zone with a brilliant away victory against the Championship leaders.

After Ilias Chair’s opener, Sinclair Armstrong doubled the lead with an emphatic strike just after coming on as a substitute.

And resolute Rangers held on after Ben Nelson pulled a goal back.

It was their third win in a row – and Leicester’s third straight defeat.

They went ahead when Chris Willock found Lyndon Dykes, who squared the ball for Chair to finish at the far post.

Armstrong thumped in the all-important second after being teed up by Sam Field’s knock-down.

Nelson tucked away the loose ball after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s strike was well saved by Asmir Begovic.

QPR: Begovic; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Field, Hayden; Willock (Fox 72), Chair, Andersen (Smyth 56); Dykes (Armstrong 56).

Subs not used: Walsh, Cannon, Dixon-Bonner, Larkeche, Hodge, Frey.







