Warburton: QPR have proved doubters wrong

QPR manager Mark Warburton feels his team have proved their doubters wrong with their recent run.

Todd Kane’s late winner against Bournemouth gave Rangers a fourth consecutive victory.







They were drifting towards the relegation zone but have since won six of their past seven matches.

Victories have come against promotion candidates Bournemouth, Brentford, Blackburn and Watford.

“When you look at the quality of the opposition, that tells you everything about the performance today,” Warburton said.

“Look at Bournemouth’s squad and they’re a very talented team. So we knew it would be a tough test.

“But again the boys have stood up, stuck to the gameplan, have worked hard and shown quality and created chances against a very good team. They deserve so much credit.

“When you look at Watford, Blackburn, Brentford and Bournemouth, I don’t think people would have given us much chance of taking many points out of that run, so the boys have done very well.”

Next up for Rangers is a trip to Preston, who have lost four of their past five matches and were thrashed 4-0 at Cardiff on Saturday.

Warburton said: “This division is ruthless and you have to be focused on the next game. So everything now is about playing Preston on Wednesday night.

“It’s a game every three days now. It’s a crazy schedule. We all know about the demands being placed on the players. They’ve done so well.”







