QPR v Luton player ratings

Morgan Fox’s fortuitous goal gave QPR a fifth consecutive home victory and lifted them up to 13th in the Championship table. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-1 win over Luton.

Paul Nardi: 7

Did well when called upon, most notably when producing a vital late save to deny Elijah Adebayo.

Harrison Ashby: 7

Had a very decent game at right-back, the highlight of which was a goal-saving block in the first half. Linked up well with Paul Smyth on the flank.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Guilty of an awful miss when he lifted the loose ball over a gaping goal after his header had been saved. But it’s at the other end where the onus is most on Dunne to deliver – and he did so again, with another commanding display at the heart of the defence.

Morgan Fox: 7

Scored a lucky winner, when the ball deflected in off him. His overall display was very good alongside Dunne.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Seems to be returning to form after a poor spell. Was involved in some nice link-up play on the left.

Jonathan Varane: 6

Battled hard in midfield and was involved in some neat link-up play. But he allowed Mark McGuinness to get in front of him and equalise in the final seconds of the first half – although the defender’s header and Zack Nelson’s delivery from a corner were superb.

Sam Field: 7

An injury-time challenge to halt Tahith Chong in the box summed up an effective performance from Field, who was useful defensively and when Rangers attacked.

Kieran Morgan: 8

Loose on the ball at times, but that will happen as the youngster develops. Set up the opening goal for Frey and was always busy. Really impressive again.

Paul Smyth: 7

Played a major role in the opening goal with some good work on the right and was generally lively before going off just after the hour mark after taking a nasty blow to the face.

Ilias Chair: 7

Regaining his sharpness after injury, Chair was creative from the start. Made two early chances with deliveries from the left, started the move which led to the opening goal and was always a problem for Luton’s defence. Unlucky not to score late on when he fired just wide.

Michael Frey: 8

Scored the opener – his sixth goal of the season and third against Luton – and led the line brilliantly. His return has been a major boost for Rangers.

Ronnie Edwards: 7

Came on for his debut following his recent loan move and was impressive. Solid defensively and sensible on the ball. Usually a centre-back, he was interestingly deployed as a defensive midfielder after coming on.

Koki Saito: 7

A pest for Luton after replacing Smyth. Chased seemingly lost causes and made a real impact.

Alfie Lloyd: 7

Twice went agonisingly close to scoring after coming on, dinking a shot agonisingly wide after pouncing on an under-hit back-pass and then hitting the post with a left-footed strike.

Jack Colback: 6

Also went close to adding a third after his introduction when his late strike was saved.







