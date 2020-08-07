

Middlesbrough are reported to be keen to sign Luke Amos from Tottenham.

QPR are looking to tie up a deal to sign Amos on a permanent basis.







West London Sport revealed last month that Rangers would look to sign the midfielder from Spurs following the end of his year on loan at Loftus Road.

And London Football News have picked up on The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare posting on Twitter that Amos, 23, is close to a move to either QPR or Boro.

Meanwhile, there continues to be speculation over the future of QPR forward Ebere Eze.

Crystal Palace and West Ham have made their interest in Eze clear and several other clubs have been linked with him.

London Football News speculate that QPR’s interest in Amos could lead to a swap deal as Spurs are one of the clubs Eze has been linked with.







