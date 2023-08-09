QPR looking to complete deal for Cook

QPR are looking to finalise a deal to bring in Steve Cook in the next 24 hours.

Cook, 32, is not in Nottingham Forest’s plans and Rangers have been in negotiations to take him to west London.

An agreement now appears to be almost in place and the defender could make his debut at Cardiff on Saturday.

He backed out of a move to QPR to join Forest from Bournemouth last year.

Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth is desperate to sign an experienced centre-back as Jimmy Dunne and Clarke Clarke-Salter are both out injured.







