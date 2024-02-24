QPR legend Bowles dies aged 75

QPR legend Stan Bowles has died at the age of 75.

Widely regarded as the club’s best-ever player, Bowles made 315 appearances for Rangers and was their talisman after being signed to replace fellow maverick Rodney Marsh in 1972.

Bowles was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017. In 2022, the Ellerslie Road Stand at Loftus Road was renamed the Stanley Bowles Stand in his honour.

A standout performer in the 1975-76 QPR team which went close to winning the title, he scored a then record 11 Uefa Cup goals the following season. He left the club for Nottingham Forest in 1979 and finished his career at Brentford, where he also remained a hugely popular figure.

Bowles, who played five times for England, was revered by R’s fans, who voted him the club’s all-time cult hero in a BBC poll in 2004.

Announcing his death on Saturday, the club said he was “gone but never, ever to be forgotten – the ultimate Loft legend.”







