Dillon Barnes has joined National League side Aldershot Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

The goalkeeper joined QPR in 2019 from Colchester United and has also had loan spells at Hibernian, Burton Albion and Yeovil Town.

He made his full international debut for Jamaica earlier this season, starting in a 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The 25-year-old joins an Aldershot side 16th in the National League.