QPR interested in Scotland Under-21 right-back Johnston

QPR are interested in a potential deal to sign right-back Max Johnston on loan from Sturm Graz.

The Scotland Under-21 international moved to Austria from Motherwell last year and is available for a move.

Several Championship clubs have been alerted to his availability ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.







Johnston, 20, was called up to the senior Scotland squad in October after Brentford’s Aaron Hickey withdrew because of injury.

Rangers head coach Marti Cifuentes was keen for the club to sign at least one right-back during the summer.

Heverrton Santos was brought in but Jimmy Dunne has continued to play in the position.

Reggie Cannon has been unavailable for selection because of a legal dispute with his former club Boavista.

He left the Portuguese outfit while under contract to join QPR last September, claiming wages had been unpaid and he was therefore free to move on.

An initial ruling found in Boavista’s favour. An appeal has been lodged.







