QPR interested in Leicester winger Thomas

QPR are interested in Leicester City winger Silko Thomas.

The 21-year-old Londoner was at Chelsea prior to joining Leicester last year. He was on loan at Wigan last season.

Thomas has long been on Rangers’ radar as the club have sought to sign at least two wide-players this summer.

Kwame Poku was bought from Peterborough and talks have been ongoing regarding a possible return to Loftus Road for Koki Saito.

At one stage during negotiations with Leicester over compensation for former QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes it seemed that Thomas being included in a deal might become an option.

Cifuentes took over as Foxes boss without that being the case, but Thomas has remained a possible signing for the R’s ahead of the transfer deadline.