Clarke-Salter and Dunne close to returning for QPR

QPR centre-backs Jake Clarke-Salter and Jimmy Dunne are set to return to action sooner rather than later.

Clarke-Salter, who was out for two months with a hamstring injury suffered on the opening day of the season, went off during Friday’s defeat at Birmingham.

He suffered what looked like a worrying knee injury, but scans have shown no serious damage and he is expected to be available before the World Cup.







Dunne, meanwhile, was injured during the recent defeat at Luton and there were also fears he would be sidelined for a lengthy period.

However, Dunne has responded well to treatment and is being lined up for a return to the squad for Saturday’s home game against West Brom.

Boss Mick Beale said: “We’ve had some good news on Jake. He might miss the next couple of games but it’s nothing worse than that.

“I was really worried about it. So when the doctor called to give me the news I was really pleased.

“We’ve still got to wait to see how it settles, but the diagnosis was really positive.”

But the news on Tyler Roberts is not so positive.

The Wales international forward, who is on loan from Leeds, also went off at Birmingham, after suffering a recurrence of a calf injury. He will not play for QPR again before the World Cup.

He is still hoping to play in the tournament in Qatar and Beale is adamant that Roberts will be “fine” by then.

Beale added: “He’s going to the World Cup. He’s going to live his dream by playing in the World Cup and we’re delighted to have him going there and representing us.”

Roberts, 23, has been restricted to nine Championship starts since his loan move.

He returned to the side against Birmingham after missing home wins over Cardiff and Wigan.







