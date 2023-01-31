QPR confirm Thomas exit with Hamalainen set to go too

QPR have confirmed the departure of George Thomas, while Niko Hamalainen is set to be shipped out as well.

West London Sport revealed on Tuesday morning that Thomas would be released if another club did not come in for him in the final hours of the transfer window and that Hamalainen was also on his way out.

And as the deadline approached, Rangers announced that the remainder of Thomas’ contract – which was due to expire this summer – had been terminated by mutual consent.

Hamalainen looked to be heading back to Scotland, where he previously spent a season on loan at Kilmarnock. A number of clubs north of the border have expressed an interest in him.







However, on Tuesday morning it seemed likely that Hamalainen’s destination will be Belgium, where there has also been some interest among clubs.

As it stood on Tuesday afternoon, it seemed unlikely that Rangers would add to their squad today, although enquiries were still being made about potential signings.

They can bring another player in on loan but can only have five on-loan players in a matchday squad and currently have five at the club.

One of those is the injury-plagued Tyler Roberts, who has started just 14 league games since arriving from Leeds and went off with a hamstring problem during Saturday’s defeat at Hull.

Roberts being unavailable would mean that a loan signing could slot into the matchday squad.

Rangers would like to add another forward following the recent arrival of Jamal Lowe from Bournemouth.

They began the transfer window with Lowe and Burnley’s Ashley Barnes on their radar.







