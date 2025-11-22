QPR v Hull player ratings

Rumarn Burrell scored the winner as QPR beat Hull City at Loftus Road after twice coming from behind. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 3-2 victory.

Ben Hamer: 6

Was easily beaten at his near post for Hull’s opener but crucially got his body in the way to deny the visitors a late equaliser.

Amadou Mbengue: 7

Suits the right-back role. Brings energy and dynamism that was previously missing.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Produced a deft finish to bring Rangers level for a second time. Rarely looked troubled at centre-back.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

Was having a fine return from injury until he lost track of Enis Destan for Hull’s second goal.

Rhys Norrington-Davies: 7

Provides much-needed width down the left-hand side and produced another solid defensive display.

Kader Dembele: 7

Was a lively presence, troubling the Hull defence with his dribbling.

Nicolas Madsen: 6

Not at his most influential but still helped make things tick in midfield.

Jonathan Varane: 7

Started sluggishly but was vastly improved in the second half, looking back to something like his best.

Ilias Chair: 7

Grew in confidence following a fortunate first goal of the season.

Richard Kone: 6

Nothing quite came off for him. Missed a good headed chance in the first half and gave the ball away for Hull’s opener. Worked hard though.

Rumarn Burrell: 7

Seems the only guaranteed starter in attack for Rangers and rightly so. The ball fell kindly to him for the winning goal, but he earned it with tireless running and great movement.

Steve Cook: 6

Stepped into Clarke-Salter’s position nicely after coming on.

Kieran Morgan: 6

Some neat touches and produced a crunching tackle after coming on at right-back.

Rayan Kolli: 6

Was prevented from scoring by a brilliant save from visiting goalkeeper Ivor Pandur.