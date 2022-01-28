QPR defender Masterson completes Gillingham loan move

Conor Masterson has completed a move to Gillingham on loan from QPR for the rest of the season.

Crewe were also keen on the centre-back but Masterson has moved to Priestfield after an approach was made by the Gills, where Rangers striker Charlie Kelman is also on loan.

QPR boss Mark Warburton wants Masterson, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Cambridge United, to pick up more first-team experience.







There was interest too from Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood Town.

Meanwhile, Jordy de Wijs could also move on loan ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

