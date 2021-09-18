QPR v Bristol City player ratings

Nahki Wells’ last gasp-goal goal against his former side condemned QPR to a painful defeat. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player against Bristol City.







Seny Dieng: 6

Was left badly exposed for both City goals. Had very little else to do.

Rob Dickie: 7

Brilliant at times with his trademark gallops forward but was unable to stop Andreas Weimann setting up the first goal.

Jordy de Wijs: 5

Not a good day for the Dutchman, who was caught flat-footed in the build-up to the first City goal and slipped for the second.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Had a very decent game and went close with a couple of long-range strikes on goal.

Moses Odubajo: 6

Worked hard but was often frustrated before going off in the second half. City continually looked to counter-attack down his side.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Neat and tidy if not quite at his best. Influential in midfield as Rangers dominated for large spells.

Ilias Chair: 6

Deployed in a slightly deeper role and showed flashes of class but found the going tough in midfield. His set-pieces were poor.

Sam McCallum: 7

An impressive performance – and a second goal in as many games, thumping home the equaliser which seemed to have earned Rangers a point.

Chris Willock: 8

Rangers’ stand-out player again. Caused constant problems for the Robins defence and delivered several dangerous balls into the box.

Andre Gray: 7

Looked sharp on his full debut and gave QPR the pace up front boss Mark Warburton has wanted. But he was denied a goal by one of many fine saves from former Brentford goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Hit the post with a header from one of Willock’s fine crosses. Missed a great chance in the second half when he shot tamely at Bentley.

Charlie Austin: 6

Troubled City when he came on but also failed to beat Bentley after being put through.

Albert Adomah: 7

Another lively cameo from Adomah after coming on. He was lively on the right.







