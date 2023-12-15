QPR fan looking to get song into Christmas charts

QPR fan Kevin Connery has urged fellow Rangers supporters to back his charity song in this year’s Christmas-chart race.

Singer-songwriter Kevin, who is a season-ticket holder at Loftus Road, penned We Are Together in collaboration with music producer Nick Tauber, and recorded the song at Crown Lane Studios in Morden.







With the likes of The Pogues, Mariah Carey and Sleaford Mods all near the chart’s summit, Connery is aiming to join them in the Christmas week Top 40, which will be announced next Friday (22 December).

Along with bringing his slow-burning anthem to a wider audience, the musician hopes backing from QPR fans will also raise funds for MacMillan Cancer as all profits from the single will be donated to the charity.

The song, which has been played before the past two QPR home games and also at half-time, features the City Academy Voices Choir and is available to download or stream via all major digital platforms. It can be found by searching for We Are Together Christmas Anthem, and all plays before the end of Thursday will count towards the Christmas chart rundown.

“Nick is one of the UK and Ireland’s most successful record producers of the last 50 years and following his own illness two years ago, the support he received inspired both of us to use our talents to give something back,” Connery said.

“We wanted to convey the message of reflection at Christmas and reminding others that they are in our thoughts.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation to Kevin and Nick’s cause by listening to the song can find it by clicking on the links below.

https://linktr.ee/kevinconnery1967

https://www.justgiving.com/page/kevin-connery-wearetogetherchristmasanthem

https://www.justgiving.com/page/kevin-connery-wearetogetherchristmasanthem

https://www.youtube.com/@kevinconnerymusic1967







